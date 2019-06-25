Ugh! Up at 3:30 am, an effort for this night owl, to chase the sunrise in Death Valley with our San Diego based photo club. We gathered, fortified by coffee, in Beatty, Nevada, just outside the park and made the 40 minute drive to Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. The stars were bright in the clear October skies but the sunrise was our goal and its sharp, sandy shadows on the dunes. The sun did not disappoint and our beautiful dune vistas were worth every grain of sand that filled our shoes. I shot many scenic images on the tripod but intimate details, shot handheld, are among my favorites.