I took this image in Deadvlei, in the Namib-Naukluft Park, while travelling around Namibia in early November. Deadvlei is a clay pan surrounded by some of the highest sand dunes in the world. The trees died hundreds of years ago after sand dunes encroached on the pan and blocked the nearby river from reaching the area, but have not decomposed due to the very dry climate.

I took a number of images of groups of the dark ‘skeleton’ trees. I then spotted this solitary tree and framed the image to capture its parched limbs and dark shadow juxtaposed against the bleached-white pans, towering orange dunes and cobalt blue sky.

Although early in the morning, the sun was still very bright so I used a polariser to reduce the glare on the cracked white clay. There were a number of people wandering around the pan so patience was required to wait for them to move out of shot.