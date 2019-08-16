Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Dead Sea, Negev Desert, Israel by Michael Nalsky

By on 0 Comments

Views: 1,169

Autumn full moon is sometimes called the Blood Moon. It is because autumn full moons rise soon after sunset. When you see the moon low in the sky, the extra air between you and the moon makes the moon look reddish. This moon looks especially photogenic above the erosion canyons carved in the layered sediments surrounding Dead Sea. It makes you think in the geological time scale and disconnect from annoyances of everyday life.

