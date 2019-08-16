Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Autumn full moon is sometimes called the Blood Moon. It is because autumn full moons rise soon after sunset. When you see the moon low in the sky, the extra air between you and the moon makes the moon look reddish. This moon looks especially photogenic above the erosion canyons carved in the layered sediments surrounding Dead Sea. It makes you think in the geological time scale and disconnect from annoyances of everyday life.