One of my favorite lakes in our area is Dawson Lake. On this early winter day I went out to see if the ice was starting to form on the lake. I had my new 105mm lens and wanted to see if I could get some abstract ice images. Instead my eyes fell on the leaves that were on the ground near the lake. In the shady areas the frost was still on the leaves. Insteasd of taking abstract images, I started photographying the frost. I'm sure I was there over an hour looking at various angles to photography the leaves and frost. I tried different depth of field and various compositons. I came away with this image since I liked the texture of the log with the frosted leaves. It was a fun morning.