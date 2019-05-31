Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
David Hay • The Future of Cameras

Due to the proliferation of smartphones, the sales of stand-alone cameras are falling faster than ever. What lies in the future for serious buyers? David Hay has some answers
DAVID HAY

The CEO of Canon has just made a startling prediction. He estimated that camera sales will fall by half in the next two years. The only people still buying cameras will be professional photographers and high-end amateurs. As a company, Canon will be targeting these users in the future.

Recently, Canon, Nikon and Panasonic announced their first mirrorless full-frame cameras. Having left the market to Sony for nearly five years, they finally decided to come on board. The problem is that these companies will each have to develop completely new lens line-ups from scratch. All of their designers will be working flat out to produce sets of lenses that will satisfy the needs of professional and top-end amateur photographers. These lenses will be expensive. If the market is going to fall by 50% in two years, the only way to maintain profitability is to double the price of each unit sold.

So, I predict we will see many exotic, expensive lenses appearing in the future. Already Canon has a premium-priced 50mm f/1.2 and a 28-70mm f/2 lens in their mirrorless line-up. What will this mean to existing DSLR owners? Well, don’t expect to see many new DSLR camera bodies or lenses being introduced. The mid-priced and lower-end cameras and lenses could ...

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

