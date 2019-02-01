













One of the pinnacles of natural outdoor photography is the vast, overwhelming Mount Fuji. David Hay tells us whether it lived up to the iconic billing DAVID HAY

There are many iconic photographic locations around the world, such as the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China. Some, like the Grand Canyon and Mount Fuji are natural features that draw photographers from all over the world. I have just returned from a trip to Japan and one of the sites I had to visit was Mount Fuji.

Mount Fuji is central to Japanese culture. In the Shinto religion, things like mountains and rivers all have their own spirits. The Fuji name turns up in many brands, like Fujifilm cameras – and the image of Mount Fuji appears all over Japan.

It is easy to visit Mount Fuji from Tokyo on a day trip. We went to the train station information desk and the helpful lady suggested we take a bus instead, as it was less than ...