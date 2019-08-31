











The longest river in Scotland provides a challenge to photograph. David Hay tells us how he captured the atmospheric beauty of the Tay for a special commission DAVID HAY

Recently I was asked by a charity to help produce a calendar of landscape photographs that could be sold to raise money and increase their profile. The photographs had to have been taken in a specific area, the catchment of the River Tay. All the largest rivers in Scotland, including the Tay, drain into the North Sea, but they contain water from about three quarters of the country, so there were plenty of beautiful lochs and rivers in this extensive catchment to choose from.

Most commercial calendars are made up mainly of stock images showing well known views taken in mid-summer, usually in the middle of the day with blue skies and fluffy white clouds, whereas most landscape photographers shoot early or later in the day when the light is more interesting. So, I was keen to include some more atmospheric images, like misty or frosty pictures taken in autumn and winter. I produced a set of around 50 images for consideration by the group organising the calendar.

As part of the plan to make the calendar look more interesting, I planned to ...