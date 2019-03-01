Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
David Hay • How to Take Better Pictures in the Year Ahead

There is no magic formula to making great photographs. But there are some pitfalls you can avoid. David Hay gives us some advice on how to get the best out of yourself and your equipment
DAVID HAY

If your images are not very inspiring, what is holding you back? What should you do to get better pictures?

Buy a new camera? Wrong answer!
There is no such thing as the ultimate camera, only the one that is right for you. Read the reviews, buy the one that suits you and then just use it until it is second nature. Don’t keep looking for a better camera. All cameras now have high enough image quality. Other things, like a control layout that is intuitive to use, are much more important. Some of my landscape photography friends switched from full-frame DSLRs to Fujifilm APS-C cameras to save weight and get the traditional layout of dials and switches. They can tell the important settings at a glance just by looking at the top of the camera.

Two photographer friends who were with me in Japan have recently come to use Olympus cameras. Both of them are making great progress with their photography and have made excellent images with the micro 4/3 sensor. These small, lightweight cameras are ideal for travel photography. You don’t need big, heavy, expensive cameras to take good pictures.

Perfect your technique
Make the most of your equipment in order to enhance the image quality. Find out the best ...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

