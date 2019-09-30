David Hay • Horizontal and Vertical Panoramas

Follow us
Why not try black and white instead of colour? In a sea of colour images, B&W ones look different and catch the viewer's eye. Instead of using the full sensor, try cropping your images to a different format. You can use anything from a square crop to long, thin panoramic images, depending on the subject. Almost all panoramic images are shot horizontally so why not try a vertical panorama?
Most panoramic images are shot by merging multiple exposures to create huge, highly detailed files. Initially, I also used this method, shooting 6 or 7 vertical images before blending them together. Modern stitching software is so good that great results are almost guaranteed. However, the largest panoramas I can print are on A2 paper, cut lengthwise. Comparing prints made from merged images or single frame crops revealed ...