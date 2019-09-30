David Hay • Horizontal and Vertical Panoramas













Millions of digital photographs are taken every day. How can you make your images stand out from the veritable flood? David Hay has some answers and ideas DAVID HAY

Why not try black and white instead of colour? In a sea of colour images, B&W ones look different and catch the viewer's eye. Instead of using the full sensor, try cropping your images to a different format. You can use anything from a square crop to long, thin panoramic images, depending on the subject. Almost all panoramic images are shot horizontally so why not try a vertical panorama?

Most panoramic images are shot by merging multiple exposures to create huge, highly detailed files. Initially, I also used this method, shooting 6 or 7 vertical images before blending them together. Modern stitching software is so good that great results are almost guaranteed. However, the largest panoramas I can print are on A2 paper, cut lengthwise. Comparing prints made from merged images or single frame crops revealed ...