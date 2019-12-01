











Often the simplest images are the ones that catch your attention first. David Hay, on a trip through Scotland, lends a hand in a café and wonders whether minimalism in photography can work DAVID HAY

In a busy world of neon lights and flashing colours, it is often the quieter images that stand out. When looking at images online, we normally see them first as small thumbnails. In a page full of busy images, it is often the simplest ones that make you want to click on them to see them larger.

Recently I took my car in for repairs and I was given a courtesy car for the day. I had my camera with me but no real idea of where to go. So I set off from Perth, Scotland and headed to a farm shop and café that I had visited before only to find out that it had closed over a year ago! Moving on to Abernethy, I had coffee at a café that I had visited a few times before. A couple of sisters had recently taken over the place and were busy trying to hang prints on the wall. The pictures were by local photographers and artists who wanted to promote their work by selling them in the café, giving the venue an attractive show for their customers. I realised that the lady in the cafe was trying to hang the pictures by hammering nails into a stone wall, without success. I ended up helping out and suggested ways of hanging the prints to best effect.

Moving on through Fife I stopped at Newburgh, got my camera out and headed down to the edge of the River Tay. I am a great believer in just walking around with my camera, responding to what I see around me without any preconceptions. In this case I headed upstream through thickets of the invasive weed, Himalayan Balsam. This proved to be a mistake. The plants ...