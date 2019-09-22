Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in January, 2019. I went to Davenport to photograph the crack where water rushes ashore with the waves creating incredible streaks when receding. But the tide was not idea. A few feet away, however, the crushing waves were pounding on this sock with the fiery cloud in the sky.