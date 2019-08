Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was one of my first trips out with my new Nikon Z6 camera. Dartmouth is a small town not far from my home, a short ferry ride across the river Dart. It was a warm still evening in March 2019, ideal conditions for a twilight photograph.