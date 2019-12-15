Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Before he passed, I used to drive up the BC Highway 3, known as the Crowsnest Highway, to see my father every month. I got to know that 400km stretch of the Mountains really well and came to anticipate the seasonal changes that I hoped to see on the next trip. After a warm autumn there was a sudden cold snap and the moisture just quickly crystallised on everything in the valley. It was so fragile and beautiful.