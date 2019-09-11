Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

An isolated sea arch on the exposed west coast of Donegal which is part of the now iconic Wild Atlantic Way. This is one of the most exposed coastlines in earth and there is a constant barrage of high energy waves pummelling the coast and creating its very distinctive morphology. The rocks here are highly resistant and form a discordant coast which is the western extension of the Derryveagh mountains and indeed the highlands of Scotland. The image was taken as the sun was setting and the clouds were under lit by the last rays of light creating a warm orange glow. The location is an isolated one and there is some risk getting to a good vantage point on the cliff face. The best time to come in either spring or autumn when the sun sets perpendicular to the coast and bathes it in warmth.