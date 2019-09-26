Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While traveling down the coastline of California, my husband and I decided to take a trip to the Redwood National Forest. After leaving the forest, we continued our drive down the coast stopping along the highway near Crescent Beach. This vista point was breathtaking. I was captivated by the fog bank offshore and the natural frame created by the trees along the highway. I shot several images from this vantage point high above the beach and this one was my favorite.