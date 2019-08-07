Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was up very early to capture this image in the Springtime. I had no intentions of photographing this location and initially I was elsewhere but having seen the mist on the local fields, I took a chance and drove to the local golf course. A tripod was used to ensure a crisp shot although this was difficult to achieve due to the mist. I shot at waist level also.