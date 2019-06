Frequently I go to this location with my Sony a7rii, but on this nite the sky was truly amazing with it's glow of horizontal reds, oranges, magenta, blues and purple psychedelic colors. As I was walking on sand the water was empty of boats except for this tiny black spot. So I changed my wide angle lens to a 70-300mm lens. At 300mm, to my surprise was this lone very small boat with 3 men fishing. For me this image became a prime example of minimalism.