This photography has been taken in Courmayeur Italy Valle d’Aosta. Courmayeur is better known as Courmayeur Mont Blanc for the beautiful view of this mountain from Val Ferret the most important side to capture all the chain. So this picture has been captured from this valley exactly from PlanPincieux the best point to photograph the landscape. Here you can find many trees, many fields and flowers to shot a lot of nice and suggestive photos. In this photography I have captured the Grandes Morasses a complex chain of Mont Blanc placed on its right. It is a group easily taken with our camera with flowers, rivers in order to obtain a good image of landscape. I used for this shot a Nikon Camera D5200 with Nikkor lens 18-55 mm it was a scene full of romanticism of love for nature and landscape. This will be enough to seize the opportunity to walk and for a full immersion in photography, with passion.