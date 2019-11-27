Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a very cold morning on the highlands of mountainous Corinth (Peloponnesos, Greece) and I was driving to a beautiful location, Lake Doxa. It was very windy and there were very frequent changes in light, with heavy clouds and very short intervals of sun. To my left, far to the horizon, lay the huge plateau of Feneos which for the most part consists of cultivated lands. Observing how fast the lighting on the plateau was changing, I saw this lonely tree at a distance, completely cut off from anything else that would even look like a tree. The very large telephoto lens of my camera (600mm) gave me a fairly tight frame of that small section of the plateau and I was just waiting for the right light to have the tree ideally lit and a large part of the frame in the shade. I certainly found it necessary to underexpose in order to capture that dramatic atmosphere.