My wife and I have a place in Bandon and I quite often roam the beach in the evening looking for images. This was a particular wonderful evening in late September, ofter the season for better pictures. This was taken from Coquille Point looking south at the rocks/sea stacks around the Face Rock viewing area. I particularly love this image with the young seagull adding interest to the soft light and blurred waves.