A lot of mines where working in the past 70 years in Bulgaria, but after falling down of the communist regime most them were simply closed. Some of them did not pass through any conservation process and are still exposed to the air poisoning the nearby environment such as the one on the shot - the copper mine, located in the Tzar Asen village outskirt. The water of this tinted lake is rich in many different metals turning it into dangerous place.