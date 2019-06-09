Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Conwy Bay, Wales by John Brooks
Minimalism

Conwy Bay, Wales by John Brooks

By on 0 Comments

Conwy Bay, Wales by John Brooks
Views: 1,089

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

This image was created as part of a series to be entitled parallel spaces whereby the intention was to find landscapes which presented a series of rectangular parallel spaces in their form of composition.

The image presented here certainly complied with that pre-requisite and not only that but is an image of great beauty featuring subtle tonal variations throughout the colour pallette along with beautiful geometric patterns. A fantastic sky set off the scene with feint outlines of windfarm windmills just visible on the distant horizon which adds interest and an element of mystery with detracting from the minimalist concept.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®