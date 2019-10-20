Convict Lake, California, USA by Laura Zirino

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I drove up to the Eastern Sierra late in the season to take fall photos. I had never shot there in the fall so I wasn't sure where to go, or if I was too late for the best colors. I decided to go to Convict Lake for sunrise and start there, since I had seen dramatic shots with colored clouds taken at that location. got there in the dark, and not being sure where to go, I just dropped off the trail at the first bend and waited. As the light crept in there was only one thin cloud, but the aspen stand was just blazing. Rather than shoot wide I focused on the aspen, which were reflected in perfectly still water, and the dramatic textures of the mountain in the background. The one thin cloud turned pink, and was just big enough to turn the water and rock face pinkish. About 10 minutes later fishermen came flooding in on boats, and the stillness was gone.