Colwyn Bay Dusk, Wales by John Brooks

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was captured on the North Wales coast at Colwyn Bay which overlooks the Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm. I was captivated by the setting sun and colouring of the sky with the outline of the wind turbines on the horizon along with the frozen image of the seagull in the foreground.