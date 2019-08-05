Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.This is the 2nd in my 3 part series of "Transportation in the Gorge". If you have ever been to the Columbia River Gorge you have heard the trains as they rush along the Columbia River. As well as the trains is the the ever present noise of the "King of Roads", I-84. I wanted to highlight what is often considered a nuisance in the best "light" I could think of. It all came to me one day when I was waiting for sunset and had enough light to catch a train I didn't anticipate in frame. I thought, "How cool would it be to freeze the train and have everything moving around it?"
Columbia River Gorge, USA by Daniel Gomez
