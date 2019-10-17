Colorado, USA by Helder Silva

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I love Fall and how its dynamic changing colors light up the landscape beautifully. The season’s images capture fleeting moments - snapshots of the colorful shifts in nature - and I think this makes the images special and calls more attention to the details of color, composition and lighting.

This is an image from my recent trip to Colorado. I loved the line of colorful aspen trees and how they were surrounded with other types of trees that were changing color too. The bright bark of the tree trunks and the vibrant leaf colors work together to create this lovely autumn scene.