Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

T

his image was taken after an extended period of not getting out to shoot due to back issues. Knowing the light was predicted to produce some good colour for the sunrise I was determined to overcome my discomfort and get out and get some shots. The tide had already peeked but there were several waves that ended up washing over my feet & ankles, having to retreat several times before I took the shot. It was a great way to break the drought of capturing some images.