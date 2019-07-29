Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Coalcliff Beach, South Coast NSW, Australia by Phil McNamara
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Coalcliff Beach, South Coast NSW, Australia by Phil McNamara

By on 0 Comments

Coalcliff Beach, South Coast NSW, Australia by Phil McNamara
Views: 579

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken after an extended period of not getting out to shoot due to back issues. Knowing the light was predicted to produce some good colour for the sunrise I was determined to overcome my discomfort and get out and get some shots. The tide had already peeked but there were several waves that ended up washing over my feet & ankles, having to retreat several times before I took the shot. It was a great way to break the drought of capturing some images.

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

