I was lucky enough to live in the Clyde Valley area of Scotland for 9 years after moving up from my native Essex at the age of 54. The photo was taken from our back garden which overlooked farm land and then the valley. It was a wonderful area to capture the sky at any time of the day, a nice open view without any interference from street lights or houses etc. I only took up photography when I moved to Scotland but soon found I had an 'eye' for it! This shot was just one of many I captured from our garden throughout the years I lived there and is probably one of the best. I purchased an entry level camera when I decided to take up photography and this photograph was taken on it. It was a Nikon D3200 DLSR camera with a standard kit lens, Nikon 18 - 55mm , I still use this today as ny back-up camera. If you ever get the chance to go to the Clyde Valley please do, see for yourself what a wonderful area it is.