Clingman’s Dome, Blue Ridge Mountains, USA by Rashmi Chandra

Views: 1,003

I have been in the Blue ridge mountains before. However, I was not lucky enough to get the apt light, time or scope to share how I perceive the ridges of Blue mountains. Every time I see this image, I meditate; in my own way. The calmness espousing the silence, and the color of the ridges are priceless in my city-life.

