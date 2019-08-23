Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have been in the Blue ridge mountains before. However, I was not lucky enough to get the apt light, time or scope to share how I perceive the ridges of Blue mountains. Every time I see this image, I meditate; in my own way. The calmness espousing the silence, and the color of the ridges are priceless in my city-life.