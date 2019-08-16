Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had gone to the Canadian Rockies for the primary purpose of photographing frozen methane bubbles. However, you need exposed ice in order to see the bubbles, and all the lakes we drove to were blanketed in fresh snow. Abraham Lake, which is known for its nasty cold winds, was our only hope. But once again lots and lots of fresh snow. So what to do? We strapped on our snow shoes and explored the Cline River, which flows into Abraham Lake.

Shooting the Cline River at sunset with background mountains was rewarding and when the sky lost its color we packed up for the trek back to the car. It was then that I was reminded to always look behind - because the steep banks with white snow and blue hour clouds was actually a nice composition. So it was one more setup and shoot.

This picture is a single exposure taken with the Sony A7r, using the Voigtlander 40mm f/1.4 Nokton MC, with a Voigtlander adapter. Chances are I had my Leica Circular Polarizer mounted.

Some lessons learned on that venture - make sure your tripod is either bone-dry or, if not, extend the legs as soon as you leave your car. My legs obviously had some moisture because once on location it was impossible to extend my tripod legs. I also shoot manual focus lens and they have similar problems in sub-zero weather. For example my Leica WATE would not zoom and its aperture was stuck - at least it was at a favorable f-stop. Next lesson - always carry hand warmers, as my fingers were frozen stumps!