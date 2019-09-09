Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The beach at Broad Haven South, on the Pembrokeshire Coast, is a wide sandy bay backed by dunes. The day I was there was disappointingly grey and bleak but as I wandered around in search of a composition, the muted palette grew on me.

I was wearing my wellies so stood in the creek that runs down the beach from the Bosherton Lilly Ponds beyond the dunes to capture the water as it flowed towards the sea, with the aptly named Church Rock looming just off the coast. It was then a matter of waiting for the people walking on the beach to move out of shot and experimenting with shutter speeds.