Blue Hour Assignment

Chipiona Lighthouse, Spain by Hani Latif Zaloum

By on 0 Comments

Chipiona Lighthouse, Spain by Hani Latif Zaloum
Views: 936


Latest Assignment

This image was taken at dusk, just after sunset, in Chipiona. At the time the picture as taken, the wind was getting stronger and clouds formed rapidly. This called for quick action with my camera. The lighthouse which can be visited, is one of the tallest in Spain and adds a beautiful touch to this part of Cadiz in the south of Spain. Chipiona is a small town which is visited mainly by holiday dwellers from Seville. It is rather popular and a very entertaining old fishing town, at an hour's drive from Seville. It is famous for its carnival, has a busy town centre, especially after the afternoon nap till the early hours of the morning. The summer months from June till September are great to visit.

