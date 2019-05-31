











Follow us Follow us

One of the most over-photographed places in the world is Iceland. How can you bring something new to this location, one which is teeming with fellow snappers? Chip Carroon has some advice for you CHIP CARROON

I have been to Iceland many times. The views are always interesting and you cannot help but be excited at some of the possibilities. However, photographers are constantly swarming all over the island. The perception is that you may be using the same tripod holes as the visitor before you.

Many people complain that the classic views of Iceland have been photographed too often. In reaction to this, one trend has been to go in the winter. I have pursued that more than once, but the bottom line for some people is that it is time to move on to other places, and I am doing that in multiple ways.

I had the idea of exploring alternative subjects on the island that others may have missed. I decided to go to less accessible terrain that is farther from the crowds that have now become extensive. I thought of the central Highlands. That area does not have the ...