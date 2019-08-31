User Icon
LPM
You are at:»»»Chip Carroon • Croatia’s Autumn Colours
Aperture

Chip Carroon • Croatia’s Autumn Colours

By on 0 Comments

Chip Carroon • Croatia’s Autumn Colours
Views: 300

Follow us

From lagoons to hiking trails and national parks, the beautiful vistas of Croatia are ready to provide perfect photography opportunities. Chip Carroon tells us how to navigate and get the best out of a trip
CHIP CARROON

Croatia has become a popular tourist destination since access is relatively easy, English is widely spoken and there are many scenic locations. An important part of this popularity is its mild Mediterranean climate and coastal access. The vast majority of visits take place in the latter part of the summer. However, should you wish to explore the area at other times, it will be much less crowded. I would suggest an autumn visit, since the weather is still reasonable, there are fewer visitors and the fall colors are notable. Also, a visit in mid to late September is more likely to produce some variable weather and, thus, a more attractive sky.

The historical and cultural aspects of Croatia are diverse and you may want to spend significant time there. However, to concentrate on landscape photography of natural terrain, I suggest ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 103

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

Please share this post:

About Author

Chip Carroon

Chip Carroon worked in the San Francisco Bay area for many years as he specialized in location photography for annual reports, advertising, and photojournalism. In later years, he has returned to the interests of his youth as he continues perfecting his techniques in landscape photography.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®