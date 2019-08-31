











Follow us Follow us

From lagoons to hiking trails and national parks, the beautiful vistas of Croatia are ready to provide perfect photography opportunities. Chip Carroon tells us how to navigate and get the best out of a trip CHIP CARROON

Croatia has become a popular tourist destination since access is relatively easy, English is widely spoken and there are many scenic locations. An important part of this popularity is its mild Mediterranean climate and coastal access. The vast majority of visits take place in the latter part of the summer. However, should you wish to explore the area at other times, it will be much less crowded. I would suggest an autumn visit, since the weather is still reasonable, there are fewer visitors and the fall colors are notable. Also, a visit in mid to late September is more likely to produce some variable weather and, thus, a more attractive sky.

The historical and cultural aspects of Croatia are diverse and you may want to spend significant time there. However, to concentrate on landscape photography of natural terrain, I suggest ...