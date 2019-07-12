Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Chioggia Harbour, Veneto, Italy by Wolfgang Lang

I was on a photo trip with my buddies from the photo club in parts of Italy. Among other places we stopped in Chioggia. On the second evening I took a photo walk with my equipment and the tripod through the old town of Chioggia. Among other, in my opinion successful photos, I also captured this one. It shows the entrance to the harbour and the first houses of the old town from a bridge. In order to make the water calm and to catch one or the other beam of light I set the shutter time to 8 seconds.

