Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a nice, sunny, pretty warm, however windy day. During my early evening walk in Chiltern Hills in Southern England towards the summit of Ivinghoe Beacon I spotted this lonely tree. It was the end of May hence Spring was in the full swing, the grass was green, plenty of wild flowers, the trees full of beautiful green leaves. There were not many people on the trail which highlighted the loneliness of the tree in the picture. I was not planning to take this photo, it was pretty spontaneous. I was heading towards the summit to take some photos of a group of scouts who were enjoying the wind playing with their bespoke made kites. However this is my favourite photo from this short trip.