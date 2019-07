This was taken last winter on the south coast of Victoria, close to Warrnambool. Winter can provide wild seas. Its an area renowned for sea stacks similar to this (the 12 Apostles being the best know example). Its a rugged coastline often battered by huge seas coming up from the Southern Ocean and Antarctica, and is also referred to as the shipwreck coast. These sea stacks dot the coast are in a state of constant flux as the ocean tears them down.