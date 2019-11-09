Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The morning walk started early it was a cold frosty one , stars still twinkling in the sky. There was a slight mist starting to appear on the surface of the ground and i thought it could go two ways. Either be engulfed in fog later on or could be set of for a moody autumn shot. Fortunately it decided to go the latter.

As the sun came up the mist started to rise giving way to this beautiful soft light.

As I looked around I could clearly see autumn colours had truly arrived with all its wonderful colours, and I saw these trees just stood as if they were all dressed up waiting to have their picture taken . I thought this setting was beautiful as the mist covered the woodland behind giving it that mysterious feeling and gently coating the trees in the background.

Think this picture sums the autumn season in derbyshire up nicely. I would reccomend chatsworth to anyone visiting Derbyshire. It has the famous chatsworth house and it's beautiful estate which is where this photo was captured from to enjoy.