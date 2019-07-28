Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

T

Hey Vincent

We would love you to join our premium members. We are offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

his photo was taken at sunset just before the sun come over the mountains behind me. The color was fast changing and this colors was there only for one or two minutes. The sky was extremely clean without any clouds. A small wind was still there, so the lake wasn't so clean. To have the maximum mirror's appearance, I use a ND filter to have a shutter speed up to 25 seconds to clean the lake's surface.