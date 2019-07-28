Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Cervin, Zermatt, Switzerland by Vincent Vuilleumier
Cervin, Zermatt, Switzerland by Vincent Vuilleumier

Cervin, Zermatt, Switzerland by Vincent Vuilleumier
This photo was taken at sunset just before the sun come over the mountains behind me. The color was fast changing and this colors was there only for one or two minutes. The sky was extremely clean without any clouds. A small wind was still there, so the lake wasn't so clean. To have the maximum mirror's appearance, I use a ND filter to have a shutter speed up to 25 seconds to clean the lake's surface.

