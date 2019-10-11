Cerro Piltriquitron, Rio Negro, Argentina by Leonardo Biolatto

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The photograph was taken during the autumn of the southern hemisphere in the Argentine Patagonia. In autumn, the tree known as "lenga" stains its leaves deep red.

Luckily they were a few minutes waiting until the light filtered through the leaves. It had been a cloudy day we didn't expect sunlight at all, but we were lucky.

The path that appears in the photograph is the path to the Piltriquitrón Refuge, a place of passage to reach the summit of the Piltriquitrón Hill in El Bolsón, province of Río Negro.