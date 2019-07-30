Castelluccio di Norcia, Italy by Eva Frere

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

t least once in your life you have to watch this show. It is an extraordinary experience, especially if you stay there and you can go out at night to search for the milky way or simply to let yourself be captured by the starry sky. The bloom of Castelluccio di Norcia is one of the wonders that can be admired in the Sibillini Mountains. Every year this evocative event is repeated between late May and mid-July. The plain becomes an endless expanse of colors thanks to the numerous floral species that can be found. In October 2016 the small village of Castelluccio was hit by the earthquake and almost completely razed to the ground. Now it's been almost three years and slowly rebuilding itself.