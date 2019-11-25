Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo in the countryside near my town, Castelfranco Emilia, which is in Emilia Romagna region. I like to wake up early in the winter sundays to wander in the fields and to look for lone trees in the fog, which is nothing but uncommon in that season. I spotted this tree after an unsuccessful morning and I quickly placed my tripod, framed and took the shot because the mist was disappearing fast. A couple of adjustments in Lightroom and the job was done!