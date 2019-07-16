The "Cascata del Fascio" is one of the three waterfalls present in Montella (in Irpinia). Its height is about 8 meters and was built, along with the bridge, in the Fascist era: this, in fact, still bears an engraving of the letter "M" to recall the founder of the fascist party.

