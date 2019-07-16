Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Long Exposure

Cascata del Fascio, Montella, Irpinia, Italy by Emiddio Andrea Polcaro

The "Cascata del Fascio" is one of the three waterfalls present in Montella (in Irpinia). Its height is about 8 meters and was built, along with the bridge, in the Fascist era: this, in fact, still bears an engraving of the letter "M" to recall the founder of the fascist party.

