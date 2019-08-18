Book Your Next Photo Tour
Carvoairo, Algarve, Portugal by Wolfgang Lang

Carvoairo, Algarve, Portugal by Wolfgang Lang
At the beginning of October 2018 we decided to fly to Algarve in Portugal for a week. We did not regret it. Carvoairo was a wonderful place for a late summer holiday.

Of course I had my photo equipment with me and took a lot of pictures, every day a different location. This photo shows the east view of our holiday resort in the Blue Hour.

