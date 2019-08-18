Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

At the beginning of October 2018 we decided to fly to Algarve in Portugal for a week. We did not regret it. Carvoairo was a wonderful place for a late summer holiday.

Of course I had my photo equipment with me and took a lot of pictures, every day a different location. This photo shows the east view of our holiday resort in the Blue Hour.