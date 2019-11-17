Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken on a misty morning in the UK's Peak District National Park as the sun broke through and lit up the mist.

I've often seen this tree from a distance and long wanted to photograph it. There aren't many shots of this tree, probably because of its difficult location. In fact, other photographers had told me that there isn't really a shot to be had of it due to how it is positioned on the end of the outcrop. I took that as even more of a challenge!

There's a road about a mile away (which is where I spotted the tree from) which would normally be clearly visible in the background from this side, but it was the best angle for the tree with the sweeping hillside running away from it.

I was fortunate that the conditions on this morning meant that the busy background was softened by the light and the mist, letting the tree stand out.

Taking the shot at this moment meant that the light was hitting the tree directly but gradually faded into shadow down the hillside into the valley. The position of the sun also meant that the tree appears to be reaching out towards it, as if it has been waiting for it to rise to feel the warmth on its branches.

A lovely and much-underrated tree, I hope to return to it in the future to see what other angles might work, and hopefully to photograph it with the heather in bloom as this was taken just out of peak heather season.