his photo was taken one cold December morning, in Carcavelos beach, around 7am. This beach is located within an easy walking distance from my house, so I often go there to make some photos. I especially like to photograph during blue and golden hours, and this photo is part of a set I made during such an occasion.

The sun had yet to rise, but some golden hues were already appearing, mixing with the remaining blue tones of the night. As a bonus, the Moon had also risen recently, and it was nice and visible in the sky. I had also planned to go during low tide, so all the elements were coming together nicely. The biggest challenge was to keep the tripod steady, while preventing it from being moved by the occasional waves sweeping through the sand. The cold and crisp air was nice, providing clear atmospheric conditions; in the Summer, the air is normally hazier due to the higher humidity and temperature.

I have photographed in this beach many times before throughout the years, normally using a wide-angle lens. However, this time I wanted the fort and the Moon to become more prominent in the frame, so I chose a 50mm lens. After several testing shots, I waited for the water to recede, which provided a film for the light to be reflected, almost mirroring the elements of the landscape. The focal length proved to be adequate, as the shots taken with the wider-angle lens imaged to fort and the Moon as much smaller elements in the frame. The 50mm lens also provided a more natural angle of view and perspective, more similar to the angle of view from our eyes.