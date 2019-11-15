Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I loved this old dead tree on a mesa in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, and this day the moon shown brightly in a cobalt sky. I decided to incorporate the two to have the expressive gesture of the tree reaching for something. To keep the moon sharp as well as the close-in view of the tree, though, I determined that f/16 was not going to give me enough depth of field. I created a focus stack of 3 images to get both the entire tree and the moon sharp.