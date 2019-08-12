Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Since Maine's rugged, rocky shoreline posed a great hazard to mariners, a series of lighthouses were constructed along the coast. In 1874, funds were appropriated to build a light "on this nub of land", Cape Neddick. Hence the Cape Neddick Light is commonly known as the Nubble Light. This photo was taken in March on a rock outcrop across from the island on which the lighthouse is sited during relatively calm weather. If you look closely to the right of the island, you can see a bonus feature, the pinpoint of light in the distance from another of the lighthouses. Although stormy weather would add drama to the shot, I would not recommend perching on the rocks with a tripod during inclement weather.