Blue Hour

Cape Neddick LIghthouse, York, Maine, USA by Arlene Courtney

Cape Neddick LIghthouse, York, Maine, USA by Arlene Courtney
Since Maine's rugged, rocky shoreline posed a great hazard to mariners, a series of lighthouses were constructed along the coast. In 1874, funds were appropriated to build a light "on this nub of land", Cape Neddick. Hence the Cape Neddick Light is commonly known as the Nubble Light. This photo was taken in March on a rock outcrop across from the island on which the lighthouse is sited during relatively calm weather. If you look closely to the right of the island, you can see a bonus feature, the pinpoint of light in the distance from another of the lighthouses. Although stormy weather would add drama to the shot, I would not recommend perching on the rocks with a tripod during inclement weather.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

