Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was spring time and on a travel workshop i was giving on the Oregon Coast, we headed to Cape Kiwanda and expected a bit of a high tide, the wind had a chill to it and as the sun was going down and the clouds started to get some colors and I was searching for a good composition for a long exposure, I already knew my settings and I had the 10 stop ND filter on I looked in to a cliff and it was very sketchy because the ground was very sandy and loose, so i proceeded with lot's of caution to a spot where I could sit down and grab hold of myself, to my surprise the clouds were full of color with a great view of the Chief Kiwanda Rock in Oregon USA.