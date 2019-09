Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of many taken on our trip down the Oregan Coast. The morning glow and the mist moving in over the mountains caused me to stop, fined the best location and take this image. It was the best of all I took on that trip.